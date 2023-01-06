Browns Friday Injury Report Week 18: Two Players Ruled Out, One Questionable

The Cleveland Browns have now filed their Week 18 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offering shows two players listed as out for that contest and one other listed as questionable for it.

After failing to practice all week, the browns have officially ruled out tackle Jack Conklin (ankle) for the Sunday game against the Steelers. That’s a huge loss on the right side of the Cleveland offensive line. Also ruled out on Friday for the Sunday game by the Browns is defensive end Isaiah Thomas (foot), who showed up on the injury report on Thursday. He did not practice on Friday and that will be another significant loss for the Browns on Sunday.

The Browns also have cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) listed as questionable on their Friday injury report after he failed to practice all week. It will be interesting to see if he gets upgraded or downgraded on Saturday.

As for the rest of the Browns’ Thursday injury report, the team did not issue game status designations to guard Drew Forbes (not injury related – personal matter), defensive end Myles Garrett (not injury related – resting player), center Ethan Pocic (illness), wide receiver Amari Cooper (not injury related – resting player, hip), running back D’Ernest Johnson (shoulder), or defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (not injury related).

Clowney, however, was sent home on Friday by the team after negative comments he made about the coaching staff on Thursday. It will now be surprising if he plays on Sunday against the Steelers as he might be ruled out on Saturday. The Browns indicate that Forbes, Garrett, and Pocic all practiced fully on Friday while Cooper and Johnson were both limited in the session earlier in the day.

We’ll now wait and see if the Browns make any injury report adjustments on Saturday and especially when it comes to Ward and Clowney, who might not travel with the team to Pittsburgh.