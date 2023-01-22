2022-2023 Divisional Round Weekend Sunday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday and welcome to the second and final day the NFL’s 2022-2023 Divisional Round weekend. We have two more great games on tap on this Sunday and can sit back and enjoy them all with the Pittsburgh Steelers failing to make the postseason tournament. We will find out who will be playing in the Conference Championship games by the end of the day.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals to get this 2022-2023 Divisional Round weekend Sunday underway. After that late afternoon game, the night Sunday playoff tilt includes the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss both Sunday Divisional Round games. This post also includes a Twitter feed that will update throughout Saturday and include news and highlights related to the four teams playing on Saturday as well as news around the NFL.

Saturday Divisional Round Weekend Inactives

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Inactives

Bengals: RB Chris Evans, DB Tre Flowers, OL Alex Cappa, T Jonah Williams, TE Nick Bowers, DE Jeff Gunter, DT Jay Tufele

Bills: S Jared Mayden, LB Terrel Bernard, CB Christian Benford, LB Baylon Spector, G Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Daquan Jones

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Inactives

Cowboys:

49ers: