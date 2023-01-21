2022-2023 Divisional Round Weekend Saturday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday and welcome to the NFL’s 2022-2023 Divisional Round weekend. We have two great games on tap on this Saturday and can sit back and enjoy them all as fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who did not qualify for the postseason this year.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars to get the 2022-2023 Divisional Round weekend underway. After that late afternoon game, the night Saturday playoff tilt includes the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New York Giants.

As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss both Saturday Divisional Round games.

Saturday Divisional Round Weekend Inactives

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs Inactives

Jaguars: WR Kendric Pyror, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, LB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Chiefs: WR Mecole Hardman, QB Shane Buechele, OT Darian Kinnard, DE Josh Kaindoh, DL Malik Herring, WR Marcus Kemp, C Austin Reiter

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

