Week 16 Saturday Games Open Discussion Thread – 2022

This 2022 Christmas Eve Saturday will feature a huge slate of NFL games as part of Week 16. In total, 11 games are on tap for this Saturday with final one being the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at night. As we count down the hours until the Steelers play the Raiders, we’ll have one main game discussion thread rolling throughout the game for yinz to check in on.

This game thread will have a rolling Twitter feed that will include videos, play highlights and news from all 10 of the Saturday afternoon games. Inactives for all 10 of those games are also included in this post should you need to know them.

If you’re rooting for the Steelers to make the playoffs, you’ll definitely want to cheer for the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans to beat the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, respectively, today.

Happy holidays and thank you all who have decided to stop by this thread on this Week 16 Saturday. We look forward to bringing yinz complete coverage of the Saturday night game between the Steelers and the Raiders.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears at 1:00pm ET

Bills Inactives: TE Tommy Sweeney, C Mitch Morse, OL Justin Murray, DE Boogie Basham, LB Baylon Spector, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Dean Marlowe

Bears Inactives: WR Chase Claypool, QB Tim Boyle, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, OL Cody Whitehair, OL Teven Jenkins, TE Trevon Weso, DL Angelo Blackson

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens at 1:00pm ET

Falcons Inactives: S Jovante Moffat, CB Rashad Fenton, OLB David Anenih, OL Chuma Edoga, DL Matt Dickerson

Ravens Inactives: QB Lamar Jackson, RB Kenyan Drake, TE Charlie Kolar, OL Ben Cleveland, DE Calais Campbell, OLB David Ojabo, CB Marcus Peters

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns at 1:00pm ET

Saints Inactives: OL Lewis Kidd, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave, DE Payton Turner, RB Dwayne Washington, LB Pete Werner

Browns Inactives: QB Kellen Mond, WR Jaelen Darden, RB Demetric Felton Jr., CB Thomas Graham Jr., T Chris Hubbard, DE Jadeveon Clowney

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots at 1:00pm ET

Bengals Inactives: DE Sam Hubbard, TE Hayden Hurst, OL D’Ante Smith, OL Jackson Carman, CB Jalen Davis, RB Chris Evans

Patriots Inactives: CB Jack Jones, WR DeVante Parker, CB Jalen Mills, RB Damien Harris, WR Raleigh Webb, DT Sam Roberts, FS Joshuah Bledsoe

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers at 1:00pm ET

Lions Inactives: S DeShon Elliott, FB Jason Cabinda, RB Craig Reynolds, DE Austin Bryant, DL Michael Brockers, G Kayode Awosika, G Ross Pierschbacher

Panthers Inactives: WR Rashard Higgins, T Larnel Coleman, DE Amare Barno

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans at 1:00pm ET

Texans Inactives: QB Kyle Allen, OG Kenyon Green, TE O.J. Howard, DE Mario Addison, DB Cobi Francis

Titans Inactives: LB Dylan Cole, CB Kristian Fulton, QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Josh Thompson, S John Reid, S Amani Hooker, DL Mario Edwards

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings at 1:00pm ET

Giants Inactives:

Vikings Inactives:

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00pm ET

Seahawks Inactives:

Chiefs Inactives: QB Shane Buechele, OT Geron Christian, OT Darian Kinnard, DE Josh Kaindoh, DT Khalen Saunders, DL Malik Herring

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers at 4:05pm ET

Commanders Inactives:

49ers Inactives:

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys at 4:25pm ET

Eagles Inactives:

Cowboys Inactives: