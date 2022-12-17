Week 15 Saturday Games Open Discussion Thread – 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Carolina Panthers on the road on Sunday and as we gear up for that contest, there are three Week 15 games to watch on this Saturday to keep us entertained.

The Saturday triple header on NFL Network will get underway at 1:00 p.m. ET with the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings hosting the 4-8-1 Indianapolis Colts. At 4:30 p.m. ET, the 5-8 Cleveland Browns will host the 9-4 Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North matchup. Finally, the Saturday nightcap will include the 10-3 Buffalo Bills hosting the 8-5 Miami Dolphins in a key AFC East matchup.

As usual, we offer this thread/post up to those of you who wish to discuss the games on this Saturday, and I have added a live Twitter feed that should update throughout the evening and include video highlights and news from the three games. The inactives for the three games will also be included below once they become known.

Have a great Week 15 Saturday and thank you for stopping by the site today.

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Inactives

Colts: CB Brandon Facyson. CB Kenny Moore II, WR Mike Strachan, QB Sam Ehlinger, DE Ben Banogu, C Wesley French, DT Chris Williams

Vikings: CB Kalon Barnes, CB Parry Nickerson, OLB Patrick Jones II, DL Ross Blacklock, C Garrett Bradbury

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Inactives

Ravens:

Browns:

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Inactives

Dolphins:

Bills: