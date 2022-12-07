Watch: Tyson Alualu Is Losing To Father Time

Bringing you guys another video like we do every Wednesday morning. Here, we’re talking about veteran DL Tyson Alualu. In his age-35 season and battling several knee/leg injuries over the last three years, he sadly looks like he’s run out of gas. An especially poor performance in Sunday’s win over Atlanta suggests the team should be looking at other options – like Carlos Davis – for rotational snaps along the line.

