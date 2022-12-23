Tuesday Viewing To Be Held For Franco Harris At Acrisure Stadium

On Tuesday, there will be a viewing at Acrisure Stadium for the late Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back who died Tuesday at 72.

According to the Tatalovich Funeral Home the viewing will take place at Gate A from 1 to 5 PM/EST. Stadium parking lots will open at 11 AM.

Harris died late Tuesday night from unknown causes, just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, regarded as the greatest play in NFL history that defines the Steelers’ franchise. He was slated to attend the ceremony Saturday during halftime of the Steelers/Raiders game where his #32 would be officially retired, making him just the third player in team history to receive the honor. Despite Harris’ death, the team will still proceed with the ceremony and retire his number.

The funeral home website also lists a way to make memorial contributions to Harris.

“For those who would like to commemorate Franco, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Pittsburgh Promise at www.pitttsburghpromise.org or the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor Foundation at www.franciscanfoundation.org”

Harris was the Steelers’ first round pick in 1972. He enjoyed a great first year, winning Rookie of the Year, but made the play of his career in the Divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders, catching the ricochet off Raiders’ safety Jack Tatum and racing into the end zone as time was running out to beat the Raiders in stunning fashion. Two years later, the Steelers would capture their first Super Bowl, one of four they’d win that decade.

Harris went on to have a Hall of Fame career, nearly breaking Jim Brown’s rushing record, and remains the Steelers’ franchise leader in carries, yards, and rushing touchdowns. After retiring, he stayed close to and active in the Pittsburgh community, opening up businesses, working with charities and other programs, while staying close with the team and becoming friends with players like TE Pat Freiermuth and RB Najee Harris.

Tuesday’s service is expected to have thousands of fans attend and pay respects to Harris one final time.