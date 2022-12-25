The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Raiders Recap, Franco Harris Number Retirement Ceremony, Playoff Scenarios, & More

Season 13, Episode 66 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Sunday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium and in dramatic fashion.

Alex and I start by quickly overviewing Saturday night and that includes not only the big win, but the number retirement of late Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris as well. We go over how the Steelers had several reasons to win Saturday night.

Alex and I move on to breaking down the Steelers win, and we start on the defensive side of the football. We go over the lack of explosive plays allowed by the Steelers defense and how the unit effectively shut down the Raiders’ top two offensive weapons. We go over the interceptions that Raiders quarterback David Carr threw and more.

We then move on to talk extensively about the play of the Steelers offense on Saturday. We discuss the final touchdown-scoring drive, the play of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and much, much more. We highlight several plays from the game as well.

We even hit on a few special teams items late in the show as well as a few in-game decisions made by head coach Mike Tomlin that we didn’t particularly like.

Alex and I recap the Saturday roster move made by the Steelers and the health of the team coming out of the game against the Raiders.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

