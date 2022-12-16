The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Panthers Preview, Coordinator Comments, Injuries, News, Week 15 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 62 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to play the Carolina Panthers on the road on Sunday afternoon.

Alex and I go over the injuries that the Steelers are dealing with ahead of the Sunday game and that includes us speculating more about the Sunday status of several players who failed to practice on either Wednesday or Thursday. We discuss the status of quarterback Kenny Pickett heading into Friday and the decision the Steelers will make as to who the starting quarterback will and should be should the rookie be unable to play on Sunday.

Alex and I have a little discussion about the outlook for the 2023 Steelers after going down a rabbit hole. We discuss the holes on both sides of the football as the 2022 regular season begins to wind down.

Alex and I then move on to parse the notable comments made on Thursday by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin. We go over what Canada said about the quarterback position, his thoughts on guard James Daniels and tight end Connor Heyward and more. We talk about what Austin had to say about the team’s inside linebackers on Thursday and specifically when it comes to lack of playmaking.

Alex and I also discuss rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal at this point in the season and what the future might hold for him.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I preview the Steelers’ Sunday opponent, the Carolina Panthers. We couldn’t secure a Panthers’ beat writer this week, so we look at the Panthers on both sides of the football based on their recent tape. We attempt to cover all the usual angles when it comes to previewing this Sunday game.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of all the weekend games against the spread before picking the final score of the Steelers’ game against the Panthers.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 59 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

