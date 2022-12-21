Season 13, Episode 64 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I spend most of it talking about the sudden overnight passing of Pittsburgh Steelers legendary Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris.

We talk a lot about what Harris meant to the Steelers’ organization, the Immaculate Reception play, his No. 32 being retired this weekend and more. I share some of my childhood memories about Harris in this show and we go over what Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin had to say about Harris just yesterday during his weekly press conference.

After spending nearly 20 minutes talking about the life and career of Harris and his sudden passing, Alex and I go over the key things that Tomlin said on Tuesday during his press conference. We talk early injury report, the forecasted weather for the Saturday night game between the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders and a few other things from Tomlin.

Alex and I quickly go over a few all-22 items from the Steelers Week 15 Sunday road win against the Carolina Panthers to close out this somber show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Passing Of Steelers Legend Franco Harris, Tomlin Tuesday, Week 15 All-22 Recap

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-dec-21-episode-1655

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 64 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n