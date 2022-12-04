Steelers vs. Falcons Injury Thread

UPDATE: Wallace has returned to the game.
On a near-interception by the Pittsburgh Steelers on 2nd and 13 from the Pittsburgh 25, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick collided and Wallace’s arm got hit. He went down holding his arm and was tended to by trainers on the field. He headed to the blue medical tent after. Wallace has been a really solid corner for the Steelers this season, especially in the past few weeks. Losing him would be a blow to a secondary that’s already down both cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and cornerback William Jackson III due to injury. Hopefully, Wallace is just shaken up and didn’t suffer a serious injury, but we’ll keep you updated in regard to his status.