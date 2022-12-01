Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 13: RB Najee Harris Remains Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 13, ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Atlanta Falcons, and the Thursday offering shows that five players sat out practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related/rest).

That’s back-to-back days that Harris has missed so it’s certainly not looking great for him to play on Sunday. Friday will be a key day for him. As for Witherspoon, he’s surely not to play on Sunday as he has been sidelined since Week 8. Jack and Ogunjobi will hopefully be able to go full on Friday. Both were previously listed as limited participants on Wednesday. As for Heyward, Thursday is his normal rest day.

Listed as limited practice participants on Thursday were running back Benny Snell Jr. (knee), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (oblique), center Mason Cole (foot), and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs). Snell is a new addition to injury report on Thursday but still likely to play on Sunday against the Falcons. Cole and watt are also both expected to be fine come Sunday.

The Steelers listed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs), wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique), and running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) as full practice participants on Thursday and that’s great news. Warren and Boykin, who missed the team’s Week 12 game with their injuries, are both expected to be back on Sunday against the Falcons.