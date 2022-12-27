Steelers Open Week 17 As 3-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to keep their faint playoff hopes alive with a third consecutive win on Sunday night against the (10-5) Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium and they opened Week 17 on Tuesday as 3-point consensus road underdogs in that contest, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Ravens, who are coached by John Harbaugh, will be led offensively on Sunday by either quarterback Lamar Jackson or quarterback Tyler Huntley as the former is dealing with a knee injury that has had him sidelined since Week 13. Huntley, who has started in place of Jackson the last three games, has completed 61 of his 91 total pass attempts for 528 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He has also been sacked six times on the season.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews leads the team in receiving entering Week 17 as he has 64 catches for 747 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is second on the team in receiving with 45 catches for 425 yards and two touchdowns.

Leading the Ravens in rushing entering Week 17 is the injured Jackson, who has registered 764 yards and three touchdowns on 112 total carries. Running back J.K. Dobbins is second on the team in rushing with 427 yards and two touchdowns on his 75 total carries. Dobbins has also chipped in seven receptions for another 42 yards and a score so far this season.

Defensively for the Ravens entering Week 17, linebacker Patrick Queen leads the team in total tackles with 106 and he has eight tackles for loss. Queen also has five sacks, six passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble on the season.

Linebacker Justin Houston leads the Ravens in sacks with nine and the defense has registered 44 on the season with 16 different players having at least one. The Ravens have totaled 24 takeaways on the season in their first 15 games. Safety Marcus Williams leads the team in interceptions with four and cornerback Marlon Humphrey is right behind him with three of his own.

Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker has 125 total points on the season via 32 field goals and 29 extra points. He has attempted 38 field goals this season and five of his six misses have come from 50 or more yards out.

All-time, the Steelers and Ravens have met each other 57 times (including four postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 32 games and Baltimore winning 25. Including the playoffs, the Steelers are 18-16 against the Ravens under head coach Mike Tomlin and 7-9 against them on the road.

The last meeting between the Steelers and the Ravens was in Week 14 of the regular season and Baltimore won that game 16-14 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The last meeting between the two teams in Baltimore took place in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season and Pittsburgh won that game 16-13. The Steelers are 4-1 in their last five games against the Ravens.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will call the Steelers’ Week 17 road game against the Ravens for NBC on Sunday night.