Reports: Mitch Trubisky On Short Leash Versus Panthers

Mitch Trubisky will start today’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Whether or not he’ll finish it remains to be seen.

Per multiple NFL Network reports, the Steelers could pull Trubisky if he either struggles to produce or if he continues to turn the football over as he did in Week 14’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He would give way for Mason Rudolph.

Mitch Trubisky moved the ball very well for the #Steelers last week but was also picked three times. If he doesn’t protect the ball better, Mason Rudolph will get a shot against the #Panthers. https://t.co/WLrEcsrJbZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2022

While he gets the start today with QB Kenny Pickett out, #Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky could be on short leash vs. the #Panthers. Story from me and @MikeGarafolo: https://t.co/E79dw3l2qz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

Trubisky and Rudolph split first team reps during practice this week, the Steelers framing things as a battle to start if rookie QB Kenny Pickett could not play. Pickett was officially ruled out yesterday with the team announcing Trubisky as the starter.

But these reports indicate he doesn’t have much margin for error. Against the Ravens, Trubisky moved the offense downfield but threw three critical interceptions. Two came in or near the red zone, at least six points taken off the board in a two-point loss.

On the season, Trubisky has thrown four touchdowns to give interceptions. Signing a two-year deal at the start of free agency, he entered the year as the starter but was pulled at halftime of the team’s Week 4 game against the New York Jets for the rookie Pickett. Since, he’s made two appearances off the bench and will earn his first start since that Week 4 game.

Rudolph has yet to play in a game this season and will dress for the first time. A free agent after the year, this could be his final chance to play in a Steelers’ uniform.

Pittsburgh and Carolina will kick off at 1 PM/EST.