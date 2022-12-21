Raiders Wednesday Injury Report Week 16: Nine Players Still Listed On Second Estimated Offering

The Las Vegas Raiders have now released their second official injury report of Week 16, ahead of their Saturday night road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the estimated offering on Wednesday includes nine players in total with seven of them estimated to be limited.

This is the second consecutive day that the Raiders have submitted an estimated injury report. After not practicing on Tuesday, the Raiders only held a walkthrough session on Wednesday. They have cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) as an estimated not participate on Wednesday had the team practiced.

Listed as likely limited practice participants on Wednesday for the Raiders were guard Alex Bars (knee), tackle Jackson Barton (back), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Darien Butler (quadricep), safety Duron Harmon (shoulder, neck), guard Dylan Parham (knee), and running back Zamir White (ankle). It will be interesting to see how many of those players practice fully on Thursday. A few of them might just miss the Saturday night game against the Steelers.

Lastly, the Raiders have guard Jermaine Eluemunor (wrist) listed as an estimated full practice participant on Wednesday.

The Raiders next injury report will be released on Thursday after the team’s practice concludes. That offering is not expected to be an estimated one.