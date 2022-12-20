Raiders Tuesday Injury Report Week 16: Nine Players Listed On Estimated Offering

The Las Vegas Raiders have now released their first official injury report of Week 16, ahead of their Saturday night road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the estimated offering on Tuesday includes nine players in total.

Like the Steelers, the Raiders did not practice on Tuesday because of this being a short week, so that’s why their first injury report of Week 16 is an estimated one. Had they practiced, it is estimated that guard Alex Bars (knee), tackle Jackson Barton (back), guard Dylan Parham (knee), running back Zamir White (ankle), and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) would have all sat out the session.

For whatever it is worth, Ya-Sin, Bars, and Barton were all inactive for the Raiders this past Sunday. Ya-Sin has not played since Week 13.

As for the rest of the Raiders’ Tuesday injury report, defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Darien Butler (quadricep), and safety Duron Harmon (shoulder/neck) would have likely been limited practice participants had the team had a session. Billings, by the way, hasn’t been active since Week 12.

Lastly, guard Jermaine Eluemunor (wrist) is listed as likely being a full practice participant had the Raiders had a session on Tuesday.

The Raiders will practice on Wednesday, and their second injury report of Week 16 will follow after that session has been completed. That report should help give a better indication of who may or may not play on Saturday night against the Steelers.