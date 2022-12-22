Raiders Thursday Injury Report Week 16: CB Rock Ya-Sin Ruled Out; Six Others Questionable

The Las Vegas Raiders have now released their third injury report of Week 16, ahead of the team’s Saturday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows one player officially ruled out for that contest and six others listed as questionable for it.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Raiders was cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) and he’s now officially ruled out for the team’s Saturday night game against the Steelers.

The Raiders have guard Alex Bars (knee), tackle Jackson Barton (back), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Darien Butler (quadricep), guard Dylan Parham (knee), and running back Zamir White (ankle) all listed as questionable for Saturday night on their Thursday injury report. All six players were limited practice participants on Thursday, according to the team’s report. It will now be interesting to see if any of those six players are upgraded or downgraded on Friday.

As for the rest of the team’s Thursday injury report, guard Jermaine Eluemunor (wrist) and safety Duron Harmon (shoulder, neck) are both listed as full practice participants and neither player received a game status designation. That means both are currently expected to be available Saturday night against the Steelers.

The Raiders only conducted one full practice this week and that was on Thursday. The team did not practice on Tuesday and their Wednesday session was a walkthrough session.