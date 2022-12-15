Panthers Thursday Injury Report Week 15: WR Laviska Shenault, Two Linebackers Still Limited

The Carolina Panthers have now released their second injury report of Week 15 ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering is a little different than Wednesday’s.

Not practicing again for the Panthers on Thursday was linebacker Brandon Smith (ankle) and it now seems like he’s very unlikely to play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Limited again in practice for the Panthers on Thursday were linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (shoulder), and linebacker Xavier Woods (knee). We’ll have to see what Friday holds for those three players. Woods and Littleton were both inactive in Week 14.

The Panthers have wide receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) both listed as full participants on Thursday. Moore also practiced fully on Wednesday while Iyiegbuniwe was listed as limited previously.

After resting on Wednesday, the Panthers indicate that running back D’Onta Foreman (not injury related – resting player) and tackle Taylor Moton (not injury related – resting player) both practiced fully on Thursday, and both have been removed from the team’s injury report.

The Panthers’ Friday injury report will be released following the team’s practice, and it will include game status designations.