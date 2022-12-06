Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
On this Monday version of The Terrible Take, I look at how the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday home game against the Baltimore Ravens has shockingly become the biggest game of the season for the team on the heels of back-to-back wins.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 642)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-12-6-22-episode-642
6bc9mw6n