Falcons Thursday Injury Report Week 13: LB Arnold Ebiketie Still Limited With Forearm Issue

The Atlanta Falcons have now released their second injury report of Week 13 ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering is not too much different than Wednesday’s.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Falcons was guard Chuma Edoga (knee), who was previously listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. Edoga has not played much this season and so he won’t be shocking to see him listed on the Falcons’ Sunday inactive list.

After sitting out on Wednesday Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe) was limited on Thursday, according to the team’s injury report. Like Edoga, however, Dalton hasn’t played a ton this season so he could also wind up being inactive on Sunday and even if not officially ruled out with his injury.

Also limited on Thursday for the Falcons was linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (forearm). Ebiketie continues to work through a forearm injury as he was limited throughout Wednesday’s practice as well. He’s reportedly been spotted with a brace/cast on his left arm during the Falcons’ open practice periods so far this week after being unable to finish last Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

In other injury report news, Falcons running back running Cordarrelle Patterson (not injury related/rest) was back practicing fully on Thursday after being given off on Wednesday to rest.

The Falcons’ next injury report will be released after Friday’s practice and that one will include game status designations.