AP: Steelers Hall Of Fame RB Franco Harris Passes Away At 72

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away overnight, according to his son Dok, multiple sources report this morning. WTAE was the first to report it. Will Graves of the Associated Press just minutes ago confirmed that Harris’ son informed the AP.

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died. He was 72. His son Dok tells The Associated Press Harris passed away over night. — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) December 21, 2022

A first-round draft pick in 1972 out of Penn St., Harris became one of the great players at his position in NFL history and served as a focal point for a dynastic Steelers team throughout the decade. A four-time Super Bowl champion, a nine-time Pro Bowler, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and author of the most iconic play in football history, his legacy was set to be honored this weekend.

December 23 marks the anniversary of the play voted on as the greatest in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception, a game-winning Divisional Round touchdown over the Oakland Raiders in 1972 that marked the Steelers’ first postseason victory in franchise history.

trailing 7-6 with 22 seconds to play, Harris was assigned to stay in for pass protection on the fourth-down play. After escaping pressure, quarterback Terry Bradshaw heaved the ball in the direction of running back Frenchy Fuqua, who was met by Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum. The ball ricocheted backwards and Harris scooped it out of the air, running down the sideline for a touchdown.

The play became known as the Immaculate Reception and has been immortalized in so many different ways, including a statue at the Pittsburgh airport. Harris was set to have his jersey officially retired against the Raiders when the Steelers play them at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve.

The game will be played with a dark pallor overhanging it now and will become a tribute rather than a celebration. So many who defined that play still remain with us, including Fuqua, and yet now Harris is gone, according to early morning reports.