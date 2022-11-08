Watch: Kenny Pickett Struggles Versus Eagles

Bringing you guys another video today. Taking one last look at the Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. I used the bye week to examine and break down QB Kenny Pickett’s play and while circumstances worked against him, a bad o-line and zero run game, it was his worst game of the season.

Here, we go through a variety of the issues he faced and why they occurred. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

