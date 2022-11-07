Titans Vs. Chiefs Week 9 Sunday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having their bye in Week 9, we’ve had a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. There is now one Sunday game left and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments tonight.

I have added a Sunday night game Twitter feed for the Tennessee Titans versus the Kansas City Chiefs contest to this post and it should update throughout and include videos. I also have included the inactives for the Week 9 Sunday game.

It’s Malik Willis for the Titans versus Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football on NBC. Both teams enter Sunday night with 5-2 records.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Titans Inactives: QB Ryan Tannehill, S Amani Hooker, FB Tory Carter, DE Sam Okuayinonu, G Jordan Roos, DE Kevin Strong

Chiefs Inactives: RB Ronald Jones, QB Shane Buechele, S Nazeeh Johnson, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard, TE Jody Fortson