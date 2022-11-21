Season 13, Episode 50 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. We kick things off by going over the Steelers’ pregame inactive list and injuries suffered during the Sunday game.

Alex and I start on the offensive side of the football as part of our breakdown of Sunday’s loss. We discuss hoe the Steelers’ offense played uphill on third downs most of the game and how much they ran on second and long in the game. We also talk quite a bit about the tale of two halves on Sunday and go over how we felt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett played overall.

The Steelers’ offense had two very crucial second half possessions that were disasters and we go over both as key turning points in the game. We cover key stats on offense from Sunday along the way.

After discussing the play of the Steelers’ offense on Sunday, Alex dive into the defensive play. We talk about the failure to stop the Bengals’ running backs in the passing game, wide receiver Tee Higgins having his way and the defense giving up two drives of 90 or more yards. We make sure to cover the pass rush inefficiency on Sunday along with the defense failing to get the Bengals’ offense into many third downs.

We go over several key defensive stats from Sunday’s game before talking some about the play on special teams.

We mix in other Steelers’ talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bengals Recap, Injuries, Inactives, Key Stats, Turning Point, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-nov-21-episode-1641

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 50 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n