The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bye Week, NFL Week 9 Thoughts, Claypool Bears’ Debut, Second Half Record Predictions, & More

Season 13, Episode 44 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers exiting their bye week in addition to going over observations of some Week 9 NFL action.

We talk a little about the showing that Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis had Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool made his debut with the Chicago Bears on Sunday, so we briefly discuss that. We also talk about the one AFC North team that played on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals.

We move on to discuss what we expect and would like to see from the Steelers in the second half of the season. That means we discuss the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Damontae Kazee and what both might offer the team in the second half of the season. We discuss Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett quite a bit in this show and that leads to us discussing who we believe are now the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL.

We go over the contract adjustment that was made to new Steelers cornerback William Jackson III after failing to go over that news in the Friday show.

Alex and I then look at the Steelers’ post-bye week schedule and attempt to predict the team’s record in their final nine games.

We close this show by answering several emails that we have received from listeners the last few days.

