Steelers Vs. Saints: Inactives For Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 10 Sunday afternoon regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints, and as expected, two players for the home team will miss the contest due to injuries.

After once again dealing with a hamstring injury all week, Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is inactive for the team’s Sunday afternoon home game against the Saints. Witherspoon played in the Week 8 game ahead of the team’s bye but re-injured his hamstring in that contest and failed to practice all week. This will mark the fifth game this season he has missed because of a hamstring injury.

The other injured player on the Steelers’ Week 10 inactive list is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix). Fitzpatrick required an emergency appendectomy on Saturday and was added to the team’s injury report as a ruled out player for Sunday’s game. This will mark the second game this season that Fitzpatrick has missed. He missed the Week 6 game with a knee injury.

The Steelers’ list of four other players that are inactive on Sunday afternoon are all healthy scratches. Those four players are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson and safety Elijah Riley, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

QB Mason Rudolph

S Elijah Riley

G Kendrick Green

ILB Mark Robinson

Saints Inactive Players

S Marcus Maye

DE Marcus Davenport

WR Marquez Callaway

TE J.P. Holtz

LB Pete Werner

CB Marshon Lattimore

RB Mark Ingram

G Andrus Peat