Steelers Vs. Colts: Inactives For Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 12 Monday night road game against the Indianapolis Colts, and as expected, two players for the visiting team will miss the contest after being ruled out on the team’s injury report on Saturday.

After once again dealing with a hamstring injury all week, Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is inactive for the team’s Monday night road game against the Colts. Witherspoon played in the Week 8 game ahead of the team’s bye but re-injured his hamstring in that contest and has failed to practice since. This will mark the seventh game this season he has missed because of a hamstring injury.

Also inactive on Monday night is running back Jaylen Warren as the rookie was ruled out on the Saturday injury report with a hamstring injury. Warren suffered that injury early in the team’s Week 11 home game and failed to practice all week. This will be the first game he’s missed this season. The Steelers elevated running back Anthony McFarland Jr. from the practice squad on Monday and he will essentially get Warren’s helmet against the Colts.

Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin and inside linebacker Robert Spillane are also inactive on Monday night because of injuries. Boykin, who ended the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report, dealt with an oblique injury this past week. Spillane was also questionable with a back injury this week. The Steelers elevated wide receiver Cody White from the practice squad on Monday and he’ll get Boykin’s helmet against the Colts. Rookie Mark Robinson will get a helmet with Spillane inactive.

The Steelers’ list of three other players that are inactive on Sunday afternoon are all healthy scratches. Those three players are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, inside and cornerback Josh Jackson. Rudolph and Green have both been inactive for every game this season.

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

RB Jaylen Warren

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

ILB Robert Spillane

CB Josh Jackson

WR Miles Boykin

Colts Inactive Players

WR Keke Coutee

QB Nick Foles

C Wesley French

TE Kylen Granson

DE Khalid Kareem

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

DE Kwity Paye