Steelers Vs. Bengals Injury Thread

Some tough injury news in the first quarter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are currently trailing the Cincinnati Bengals 10-3. Both running back Jaylen Warren and wide receiver Miles Boykin are questionable to return to the game. Warren, who functions as the Steelers’ third-down back, is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Boykin, a key special teamer, is currently not in the game due to an oblique injury, per a tweet from Burt Lauten.
We will keep you updated with any updates to Boykin or Warren’s status.