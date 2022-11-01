Steelers To Open Hall Of Honor Museum As Part Of Annual Hall Of Honor Weekend Nov. 11

After creating the franchise’s Hall of Honor in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to open the Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 11 as part of the annual Hall of Honor weekend against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, the team announced Tuesday.

The team introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017, which was created from an idea by Art Rooney III and the late Chairman Dan Rooney. The Hall of Honor was established to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 to current day.

The Hall of Honor Museum will be an added piece to the developments at Acrisure Stadium. The Hall of Honor museum is dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating Steelers football, according to the team website, and will be home to nearly 50 Hall of Honor inductees and over 10,000 square feet of Steelers history. According to a press release from the team, the Hall of Honor museum follows a chronological flow of Steelers history focusing on the key moments and people that made the history happen, and features life-sized player mannequins, one-of-a-kind artifacts, exclusive game-worn uniform pieces, replicated offices of founder Art Rooney Sr. and Daniel M. Rooney, the Steelers six Super Bowl rings, and touch-screen informational kiosks that include bios, photos, and videos on the Hall of Honor inductees and the storied Steelers history.