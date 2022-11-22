Steelers Remain In Bottom Half Of League In Latest NFL Media Power Rankings

The 2022 season has been quite a rollercoaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers through 11 weeks as they sit at 3-7 on the season.

There was the high of Week 1 in which the Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime and looked otherworldly defensively. Then came a four-game losing streak from Weeks 2-5 before getting back on track against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

Two straight losses into the bye week in Week 9 dropped the Steelers to 2-6 on the season, but for a fleeting moment the black and gold appeared to turn things around coming out of the bye week with a 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints to move to 3-6.

Sunday’s loss to the Bengals though was more of the same for the Steelers: a few steps forward, one step back. The latest step back might be the final nail in the coffin for the Steelers’ 2022 season, even for a team very much under construction and continuing to build in a transition season.

Fantastic stuff here from Kenny Pickett. Great job never dropping his eyes while extending the play. Knew where LOS was, throws a dart to Pat Freiermuth. All-out effort from 88 after the catch. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/wDn9YIv4fl — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 21, 2022

Around the NFL writer Dan Hanzus, on NFL.com Tuesday morning, believes this might be it for the Steelers on the year as the loss to the Bengals showed more real concerns for the black and gold, in terms of turning the season around. Hanzus, who writes a weekly power ranking featuring all 32 NFL teams, kept the Steelers in the bottom half of the league Tuesday, ranking Pittsburgh 25th overall again behind the likes of the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns while sitting just ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts, whom the Steelers play on Monday Night Football in Week 12.