Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 11: Fitzpatrick Expected To Play; Witherspoon Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report for Week 11 of the 2022 regular season on Friday ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it shows some great news for the 3-6 team.

Not practicing for the Steelers on Friday was cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and he has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

In more important news, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) practiced fully again on Friday and he enters the weekend without a game status designation. In short, Fitzpatrick should play on Sunday unless he has an unexpected setback. Fitzpatrick missed the Week 10 game after undergoing an appendectomy last Saturday.

Also practicing fully on Friday were guard Jesse Davis (knee), running back Najee Harris (knee), guard Kevin Dotson (hip), inside linebacker Devin Bush (knee), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (illness), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related/rest), tackle Trent Scott (back), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral/rest), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee). None of those nine players received game status designations so all should be available to play on Sunday against the Bengals.