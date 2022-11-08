Steelers/Bengals Week 11 Game Flexed From Sunday Night To 4:25

There won’t be any Sunday Night Football for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. The NFL has announced they have flexed the Steelers/Bengals game previously set for Sunday Night on November 20th to a 4:25 PM/EST kickoff instead.

The game will now be shown on CBS.

Bengals-Steelers on Week 11 has been moved out of the Sunday Night Football slot. Will now be at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 8, 2022

It’s not often the Steelers are flexed out of a primetime slot. But sitting at 2-6 will compel the league to look for a better game. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will take the SNF slot.

Pittsburgh’s Week One meeting versus Cincinnati was a fun one with the Steelers coming away with an overtime victory thanks to a Chris Boswell game-winning field goal to beat the Bengals 23-20. Hosting the Bengals this time, the Steelers will look for the season sweep in Week 11 but will likely enter the game as underdogs. The Bengals have turned their season around, now 5-4 after starting the year 0-2. Since winning their opener, the Steelers have gone just 1-6 since, losing star OLB T.J. Watt in that game with a pass rush that’s suffered since. Watt is expected to return to the lineup this weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

With this game flexed, the Steelers are now scheduled to have just two more primetime games this season. A Monday night game against the Indianapolis Colts, a contest that isn’t looking attractive to a national audience, and the Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.