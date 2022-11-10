Saints Thursday Injury Report Week 10: Six Players Failed To Practice

The New Orleans Saints have now released their second official injury report of Week 10, and their Thursday offering shows a few changes ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not practicing for the Saints on Thursday were running back Mark Ingram (knee), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), center Erik McCoy (calf), guard Andrus Peat (triceps), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), and safety Marcus Maye (abdomen).

With this being a short week for the Saints, it will be interesting to see how many of those six players that failed to practice on Thursday wind up playing on Sunday against the Steelers. McCoy, Peat and Werner were all injured in the team’s Monday night game. Ingram and Lattimore have both missed previous games with their respective injuries.

The Saints have defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related – resting player, knee), and defensive end Cameron Jordan (rest/not injury related) are all listed as limited practice participants on the team’s Thursday injury report. Landry might finally return to action this week after being sidelined since Week 4.

Friday’s injury report should be an interesting one for the Saints as it is sure to include several players being officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.