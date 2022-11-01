Rapoport: Steelers Trading For CB William Jackson III

The Pittsburgh Steelers busy trade deadline day continues. In addition to trading WR Chase Claypool to Chicago, the team is adding CB help by acquiring Washington Commanders CB William Jackson III.

Sources: The #Steelers aren’t done. They are finalizing a trade for #Commanders CB Will Jackson III, some help for their defense. pic.twitter.com/6jFL0OkXCB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Jackson was the CB the Steelers wanted to draft in 2016 before he was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals one pick ahead. Instead, the team settled on Artie Burns, who became one of Kevin Colbert’s biggest misses.

Jackson has been on the trade block for weeks and reportedly, the Commanders were prepared to release him if they couldn’t find a trade partner. Compensation currently isn’t known but it’s likely to be for a late round pick.

UPDATE (2:24 PM): Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Steelers and Commanders are swapping late round picks.

The #Steelers and #Commanders are expected to swap late-round future picks in the trade for CB William Jackson III, per source. A low-risk addition for Pittsburgh, which is trying to shore up its defense, while Washington moves on from a guy who didn't fit. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

On the season, Jackson has played in four games, recording 16 tackles.

Drafted by the Bengals 24th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, he spent four years in Cincinnati before signing a lucrative contract with Washington. He is owed around $12 million next year, meaning Jackson could be a rental for the Steelers. Or at the least, the team restructuring his contract, potentially in the form of a paycut.

William Jackson III will cost something $12M in 2023 plus he has per game roster bonuses involved. #steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 1, 2022

In 2023, WJ3 is due a base of $9.25M, a $2.5M March roster bonus and a workout bonus of $250K. Chunk of his $750K per game roster bonus probably will be NLTBE #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 1, 2022

Developing story.