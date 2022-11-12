Rapoport: Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Expected To Miss Saints Game Due To Appendicitis

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to get back one defensive star in T.J. Watt, they are likely to be without another. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss the game due to appendicitis.

Here’s what Rapoport tweeted a few moments ago.

Source: #Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss Sunday’s game because of appendicitis. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

It’s most likely Tre Norwood will replace Fitzpatrick. This issue must have occurred over the last 24 hours. Fitzpatrick was not part of the Steelers final injury report. It’s not known if Fitzpatrick will miss time beyond tomorrow’s game though that seems like a possibility.

On the season, Fitzpatrick has recorded 45 tackled with three interceptions, missing one game due to a knee injury. Now, he’s set to miss his second tomorrow. Pittsburgh’s defense has battled injuries all season and Fitzpatrick’s is just the latest.

Developing story.