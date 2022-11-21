Injury Roundup: Steelers’ Starting Center Mason Cole Headlines In-Game Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a handful of injuries to go with their Sunday evening loss. In his post-game press conference, Mike Tomlin outlined the injury report after the team fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30 at Acrisure Stadium. Three players failed to finish the game due to injury.

C Mason Cole – foot

WR Miles Boykin – oblique

RB Jayeln Warren – hamstring

“Mason Cold had a mid-foot of some description,” Tomlin said in his post-game press conference via the team’s YouTube channel. “All of those guys are being evaluated.”

Boykin and Warren left early while Cole exited shortly before the half. Without Warren, Najee Harris soaked up most of the running back snaps though Benny Snell saw his first offensive snaps on the season. Without Boykin, the team’s kick return coverage struggled.

J.C. Hassenauer replaced Cole in the middle and generally, seemed to hold up. Still, Pickett has sacked two more times, meaning he’s been dropped 14 times over his last three games.

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick started and played every snap of this game, returning to the field eight days after an emergency appendectomy. TE Pat Freiermuth took a shot to the chest/ribs and was briefly looked at by trainers but finished out the game.

Pittsburgh will have an extra day of rest. They’ll hit the field on November 28th for a Monday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.