Eagles Vs. Texans Week 9 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am for sure.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans will kick off Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The Eagles enter this game with a 7-0 record while the Texans enter it at 1-5-1 following two consecutive losses. The Eagles are fresh off a blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday in Philadelphia.

Tonight’s game features quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Davis Mills playing against each other. The Eagles, as you would probably guess, are 14-point road favorites ahead of this game getting underway.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night

Thank you to all two of you for stopping by the site tonight. I love all football so I will be watching.

Eagles Inactives: QB Ian Book, CB Josiah Scott, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta

Texans Inactives: WR Nico Collins, WR Brandin Cooks, DB Isaac Yiadom, LB Neville Hewitt, OL Justin McCray, OL Austin Deculus, DL Maliek Collins