Dulac: CB William Jackson III Expected To Miss Sunday’s Game

Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans will have to wait at least another week to watch CB William Jackson’s debut in black and gold. Dealing with a back injury that’s caused him to miss practice all week, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac reports Jackson is expected to miss this Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

CB William Jackson's debut with Steelers will have to wait. He is not expected to play Sunday against the Saints because of a back injury — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 11, 2022

Jackson practiced with the team last Wednesday, one day after being traded over from Washington. But he missed Monday’s bonus day and the last two days of practice due to a back injury that’s bothered him since Week 5. He hasn’t played in a game since. Speaking to reporters today, DC Teryl Austin admitted Jackson is “hobbled” by the injury and wasn’t sure if he was going to be available to the team. Now, it seems the earliest Jackson could return is Week 12 against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh traded a 2025 conditional 6th round pick for Jackson and a 2025 conditional 7th round selection hours before last week’s deadline.

Jackson isn’t the only corner the team could be without this weekend. Ahkello Witherspoon hasn’t practiced this week due to a hamstring injury and is in danger of missing the Saints’ contest. Should both players miss, Levi Wallace would likely start at LCB, his first game back after injuring his shoulder in Week 7. James Pierre would serve as the backup and could rotate onto the field in sub-packages should Cam Sutton bump inside to the slot. Pittsburgh will also be without kicker Chris Boswell, placed on IR today due to a groin injury.

The team will at least be getting back OLB T.J. Watt and S Damontae Kazee. Kazee was activated off IR earlier today while Watt is expected to come off IR on Saturday by 4 PM/EST.

Pittsburgh will host New Orleans Sunday at 1 PM/EST. The Steelers are 2-6 on the season while the Saints sit at 3-6.