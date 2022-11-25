Colts Friday Injury Report Week 12: DeForest Buckner One Of Five Players Sidelined

The Indianapolis Colts have now filed their Week 8 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Monday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offering shows a new player being added and five failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Friday for the Colts were defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ribs), tight end Kylen Granson (illness), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), defensive tackle Grover Stewart (shoulder) and tackle Dennis Kelly (illness). Saturday becomes a real interesting day for those five players. Bucker would be a huge loss for the Colts if they don’t have him Monday night.

Limited for the Colts on Friday were center Ryan Kelly (shoulder, knee) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is a new addition to the injury report.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Colts were wide receiver Parris Campbell (illness), guard Matt Pryor (illness), and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder).

The Colts next injury report will be released on Saturday at that one will include game status designations.