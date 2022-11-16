Bengals Wednesday Injury Report Week 11: Seven Players Listed; Chase One Of Four Sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their first official injury report of Week 11, ahead of their Sunday afternoon road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Wednesday offering includes seven players in total with four failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing for the Bengals on Wednesday were wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip), tackle La’el Collins (not injury related/rest), safety Daxton Hill (shoulder), and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf). Chase was reportedly on crutches as of Tuesday so there’s a good chance he won’t play on Sunday against the steelers. Tupou has missed the last few games so he might not be ready by Sunday as well. We’ll have to see what happens with Hill the rest of the week. He’s reportedly day-to-day this week.

Limited in practice for the Bengals on Wednesday were running back Chris Evans (knee) and cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) so we’ll have to see what the rest of the week holds for them. The Bengals were on a bye last week so both players might be being eased back into practice to see how they respond.

Practicing fully for the Bengals on Wednesday was cornerback Mike Hilton (finger), who missed the team’s last game prior to the bye week. Seems like he has a good shot at playing on Sunday against the Steelers.