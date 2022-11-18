Bengals Friday Injury Report Week 11: WR Ja’Marr Chase One Of Three Players Ruled Out

The Cincinnati Bengals have now filed their Week 11 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offering shows three players officially listed as out for that contest with two others listed as questionable for it.

After failing to practice again on Friday for the Bengals, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip), safety Dax Hill (shoulder) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) were all ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers on the team’s injury report.

Cornerback Tre Flowers (knee) and running back Chris Evans (hamstring) are both questionable on Friday after both were limited in practice earlier in the day. Both were limited in practice all week as well.

The Bengals added cornerback Eli Apple (calf) to the injury report on Friday after he was limited in practice earlier in the day. Apple, however, did not receive a game designation so he will likely play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Bengals tackle La’el Collins (not injury related), cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) and tackle D’Ante Smith (illness) all practiced fully on Friday and the none of the three were issued game status designations. They all should play against the Steelers.

Finally, while he did not practice again on Friday, Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (not injury related, personal) was not given a game status designation on the injury report. He should be available on Sunday.