49ers Vs. Cardinals Week 11 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Arizona Cardinals playing the San Francisco 49ers at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in a key NFC West matchup.
This game features the quarterback battle of Jimmy Garoppolo versus Colt McCoy to close out Week 11. The 49ers enter this Monday night game with a 5-4 record while the Cardinals enter it as a 4-6 team.
Hopefully this will be an entertaining game to close out Week 11. The 49ers are currently favored by 10-points ahead of the game kicking off.
49ers Inactives: DL Arik Armstead, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, DL Samson Ebukam, LB Curtis Robinson, DL Kemoko Turay, OL Nick Zakelj
Cardinals Inactives: QB Kyler Murray, CB Byron Murphy, LB Jesse Luketa, LB Victor Dimukeje, T D.J. Humphries, G Max Garcia, TE Zach Ertz