2022 Thanksgiving Day Open Discussion Thread – Week 12 Thursday Games

Happy Thanksgiving to all of yinz and I hope your Thursday schedule allows for some football watching time.

There are three games being played on this holiday Thursday. In the first 2022 Thanksgiving game, the 4-6 Detroit Lions will host the 7-3 Buffalo Bills. In the later afternoon game, the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys will host the 7-3 New York Giants for first place in the NFC East division. In the game later this evening, the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings will host the 6-4 New England Patriots.

Per the norm, we will run a day-long game and general discussion thread on this Thanksgiving day and if you feel up to it, you are welcome to participate in the comments below.

Throughout the day, a Twitter feed will add several tidbits and video highlights from the games in addition to letting you know each team’s inactive list.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving and thank you for stopping by the site today.

Bills Inactives: TE Tommy Sweeney, C Mitch Morse, DE Greg Rousseau, DE A.J. Epenesa, LB Tremaine Edmunds, LB Baylon Spector, CB Cam Lewis

Lions Inactives: CB Jeff Okudah, G Jonah Jackson, G Evan Brown, DL Charles Harris, DL Josh Paschal, DL Michael Brockers

Giants Inactives:

Cowboys Inactives: