The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Buccaneers Recap, News, Injuries, Moves, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 35 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the big win that the Pittsburgh Steelers had at home on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We start of by talking about how fans of the Buccaneers might be trying to explain their team’s Sunday loss to the Steelers after entering the contest as heavy favorites. We also discuss how poorly Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played on Sunday and how the team’s offense left plays on the field against the Steelers defense.

As usual, we quickly recap all the moves made by the Steelers ahead of this week’s game and go over the injuries the team sustained on Sunday against the Buccaneers. We also make sure several comments made by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after Sunday’s win.

Several players stuck out on both sides of the football on Sunday. Alex and I start on the defensive side by discussing the play of several key players such as defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and cornerback Arthur Maulet. We also talk about key contributions made by inside linebackers Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Robert Spillane, and safety Terrell Edmunds in the team’s Week 6 win.

We discuss what all the Steelers did defensively on Sunday before switching over to the offensive side of the football. We go over the play of quarterback Mitch Trubisky as a Sunday reliever and make sure to praise the play of wide receiver Chase Claypool as well. Should there be any sort of quarterback controversy heading into Week 7? Alex and I discuss that popular Monday morning topic. We discus several other key points on the offensive side of the football as well.

Was Sunday’s win the best regular season one ever for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin? We discuss that as well.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

