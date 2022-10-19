Season 13, Episode 34 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes talking about recent transactions, injuries, and other topical subjects. We spend extra time talking about rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett being expected to start Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and as usual, Alex and I parse all the key talking points to come out of that. We talk about Tomlin’s comments on the alleged Week 4 locker room incident between quarterback Mitch Trubisky and wide receiver Diontae Johnson. We also talk about a few other things that Tomlin commented on during his presser.

Will the Steelers make any trades before the deadline? We discuss that hot topic once again in the middle of this show. We also talk about wide receiver Calvin Austin III possibly playing on Sunday night against the Dolphins. We quickly cover a few things that defensive tackle Cameron Heyward had to say during his latest podcast episode.

Alex and I then move on to talk more about the Steelers’ Sunday win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the heels of us both fully digesting the all-22 tape from that contest. We spend a lot of time talking about the defense before moving on to the offensive side of the football. We spend extra time discussing one throw that Pickett did not make on Sunday on the heels of former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch saying that he made the right decision not to. We discuss running game on offense from Sunday and more.

After grinding up the tape from Sunday’s win quite a bit, Alex and I move forward to answer several more questions we received from listeners via the email machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Buccaneers All-22 Review, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Injuries, Moves, Listener Questions, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-oct-12-episode-1627

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 34 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n