Season 13, Episode 32 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the big blowout loss that the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered to the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday.

As usual, we quickly recap all the moves made by the Steelers ahead of this week’s game and go over the injuries the team sustained on Sunday. We also make sure several comments made by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after Sunday’s loss.

We move on to thoroughly break down the Steelers Sunday loss and we spend time talking about the good, bad and the ugly on both sides of the football. We go over the big plays in the game, the play of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett as well as the play of Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

We talk some about the skirmishes during Sunday’s game, what reportedly happened in the Steelers’ locker room after the game as well. The status of the coaching staff is discussed, and we also go over some players who might need to see the field more or some.

We try to mix in a few positive tidbits in this Monday show as best we can as the Steelers start preparing for their Week 6 home game. Quite a few key stats are mixed in along the way for good measure.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bills Recap, News, Injuries, Moves, Listener Questions, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-oct-10-episode-1623

