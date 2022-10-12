Season 13, Episode 33 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes talking about recent transactions, injuries, and other topical subjects.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and as usual, Alex and I parse all the key talking points to come out of that. We talk usage of running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and more. We also talk about the latest concerning Ryan Clark and his comments that are in the headlines on this Wednesday. There’s a lot of ground covered in the first part of this show.

Alex and I then move on to talk more about the Steelers’ Sunday loss to the Buffalo Bills on the heels of us both fully digesting the all-22 tape from that contest. We spend a lot of time talking about Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada and his play selection and scheme after fully breaking down the all-22 tape. We save time to discuss some defensive breakdowns from Sunday as well.

After beating up the tape from Sunday quite a bit, Alex and I move forward to answer several more questions we received from listeners via the email machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bills All-22 Review, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Canada Offense, Listener Questions, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-oct-12-episode-1624

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 33 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n