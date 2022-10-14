Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 6: Six Players Ruled Out Including Fitzpatrick, Sutton, Leal, Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report for Week 6 of the 2022 regular season on Friday ahead of their Sunday home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it shows six players officially ruled out for that contest with four of those players being members of the secondary.

Ruled out for Sunday on the Friday injury report were safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion), tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (knee), a new addition to the list.

These six players being ruled out means the Steelers secondary is in shambles entering Sunday. Look for cornerback Josh Jackson and safety Elijah Riley to both be elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and play against the Buccaneers. With Leal now ruled out on Friday, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk will likely dress on Sunday. He has not been active for a game this season.

The rest of the players on the Friday injury report, center Mason Cole (foot), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (back), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hip), tight end Zach Gentry (knee), and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) all practiced fully on Friday and none of them received game status designations. That means all six should play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.