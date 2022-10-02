Scouts Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 5)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football prospects and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2023 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
The Wildcats took home the victory against Big XII conference foe Texas Tech by a score of 37-28 on Saturday afternoon and edge rusher #91 Felix Anudike-Uzomah had himself a day for Kansas State. He posted six total tackles, three TFLs, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection against the Red Raiders, being a terror off the edge thanks to his combination of explosiveness and relentless motor hunting down the opposing team’s QB. Coming off an 11-sack campaign in 2021 and being touted as one of the top pass rushers in this year’s draft class prior to the season, Anudike-Uzomah is checking the boxes to potentially come off the board on the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck out a win at Arkansas yesterday, winning by a score of 49-26. The final score doesn’t properly show how close the game was at one point when QB Bryce Young left the game, but RB #1 Jahmyr Gibbs took over for the Crimson Tide offense and helped propel the team to victory without their Heisman-winning QB. Gibbs carried the ball 18 times for 206 yards and two TDs along with two receptions for 20 yards in the contest.
Gibbs showed off his open field speed on TD runs of 72 and 76 yards, burning any angle of pursuit the defense had to try and keep him from scoring. The 5’11, 206lb back may only be a junior, but continued success on the ground may prompt him to leave early for the league this spring as the ideal complement to a bruising-style runner.
BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
The LSU Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium by a score of 21-17 and EDGE #18 BJ Ojulari once again proved football fans and draft analysts why he is considered one of the top edge rushers in the country. The 6’3, 250lb junior posted four tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble, showing impressive get off on the snap as well as the hands usage to defeat blockers early in their pass set as he would hunt the QB. The brother of former Georgia standout and current New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari, BJ appears set to carry on the family business of chasing down QBs in the pros and likely has a floor of getting drafted in the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
The Bulldogs pulled of the upset against the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday at home, winning in convincing fashion by a score of 42-24. While the offense played exceptionally well, CB #13 Emmanuel Forbes is the name to note due to his impressive performance. The talented cover man recorded one tackle, one PBU, and two INTs, returning one for a TD. The 6’0, 180lb junior now has three INTs on the season, adding to the eight picks he has racked up in his previous two years.
Forbes is a ballhawk and leads the FBS in INTs with 11 since 2020 and broke the MSU record with his 4th career INT returned for a TD. While still a junior, the length, athleticism, and ball skills Forbes possesses will make him extremely intriguing to NFL teams as a prospect, likely prompting an early exit to play at the professional level.
