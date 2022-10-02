Injury Report: Steelers Defense Facing Long List Of Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers exit Sunday with a loss and a long list of defensive injuries. In his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin outlined several injuries to the Steelers’ defense following a 24-20 loss to the New York Jets: SS Terrell Edmunds, DT Cam Heyward, CB Cam Sutton, and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“From an injury standpoint, Edmunds is in the concussion protocol,” Tomlin told reporters via Steelers.com. “Cam Heyward had an elbow and an ankle. Cam Sutton has a hamstring. Minkah’s knee is being evaluated.”

Only Sutton is an injury that wasn’t known about after the game ended. A hamstring injury could jeopardize his status for the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills. CB Ahkello Witherspoon missed today’s game due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

Edmunds had a nasty collision with Jets’ RB Michael Carter that knocked him out of the game. Edmunds was replaced by Tre Norwood. Heyward and Fitzpatrick both returned from their injuries and odds are, they’ll be able to play next Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. But Tomlin will provide an update Tuesday to further clarify their status.

Pittsburgh’s defense collapsed in the fourth quarter, allowing two touchdowns, leading to the loss. Playing without even more starters spotlights an already struggling defense even more. They’ll play the high-powered Buffalo Bills’ offense next Sunday afternoon.